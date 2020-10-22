Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKXF)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

