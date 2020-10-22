Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 16.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) shares shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 11,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 133,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.47.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

