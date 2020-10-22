Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading 1% Higher

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Rubis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Rubis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

