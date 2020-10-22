SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 112,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 519,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

In other news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 315,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $151,471.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 993,393 shares of company stock valued at $460,531.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

