Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.73-6.86 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

