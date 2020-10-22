Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $451.50 and last traded at $451.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.37.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

