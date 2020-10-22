Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 2.1%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 63,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 250,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.41.

Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.