Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOP opened at $1,022.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $999.05 and a 200-day moving average of $870.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,675.40, a P/E/G ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

