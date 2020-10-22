Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Up 4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

