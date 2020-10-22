Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.73. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 41,672 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.