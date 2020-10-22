Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 4%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 19,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 76,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

