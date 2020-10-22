Skechers USA (SKX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect Skechers USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SKX opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.08.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

