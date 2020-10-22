SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

