Southern (SO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

