Southwestern Energy (SWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.