SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.45 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 42,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average daily volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

