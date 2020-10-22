SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPXC opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

