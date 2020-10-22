Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Down 12.1%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.