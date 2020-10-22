Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE) Trading Down 1.1%

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (CVE:STE)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.75. 64,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 86,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.20 million.

Starr Peak Exploration Company Profile (CVE:STE)

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds interest in the NewMÃ©tal Property, which consist of 74 claims covering an area of 2,279.53 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

