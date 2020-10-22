Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SYK opened at $220.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.72. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

