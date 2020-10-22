Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $11.87. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 23.6% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

