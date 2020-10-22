T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.