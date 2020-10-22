TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

