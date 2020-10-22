Tc Pipelines (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$55.38 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

