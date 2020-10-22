TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.33. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 109,553 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.67.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

About TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

