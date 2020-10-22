The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CG opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

