The Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Timken to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,172.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $953,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,383,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.