Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 6.9%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.