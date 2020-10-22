TOD'S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Trading Down 10.9%

TOD'S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF)’s stock price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

TOD'S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

