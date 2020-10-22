Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Stock Price Up 48.5%

Tokai Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) shares shot up 48.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.00. 1,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

About Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It operates through Carbon Black, Graphite Electrodes, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Other Operations segments. The company offers carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires; and as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

