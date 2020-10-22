Traders Buy High Volume of JinkoSolar Call Options (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 74,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the average daily volume of 7,610 call options.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $25,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 70.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.