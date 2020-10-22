Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

About Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

