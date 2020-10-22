Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Trading 22.1% Higher

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)’s share price traded up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $153.25. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $125.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.51.

About Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF)

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

