TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.92. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

