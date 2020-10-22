Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) Trading 2.9% Higher

Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

About Trinity Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TMCXU)

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

