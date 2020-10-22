Trius Investments (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Trius Investments (CVE:TRU) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 47,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 118,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23.

About Trius Investments (CVE:TRU)

Trius Investments Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company owned interests in various real estate investments in the United States. Trius Investments Inc is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trius Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trius Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.