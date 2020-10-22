U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

