United States Steel (X) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

