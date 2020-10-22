Valens GroWorks (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 142,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 240,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40.

About Valens GroWorks (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

