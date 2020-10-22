VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Down 0.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.31. 2,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.