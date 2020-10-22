Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Shares Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of $37.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile (CVE:VIR)

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

