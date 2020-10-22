Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

Vontier stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.