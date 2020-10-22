Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.15 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $547.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.20 million and the lowest is $542.67 million. Waters reported sales of $577.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

NYSE:WAT opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.99. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.