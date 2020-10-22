Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Replimune Group (REPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL):

10/22/2020 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/14/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2020 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

9/1/2020 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

REPL stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Replimune Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

