Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.37 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

