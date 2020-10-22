Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WINT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $7.53. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 43,122 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WINT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

