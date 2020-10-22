Yamana Gold (AUY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

