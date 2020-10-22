Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (YRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$420.69 million during the quarter.

TSE YRI opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Leblanc sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$454,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,054,060.88. Also, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$61,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,648. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $1,078,228.

Several analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

