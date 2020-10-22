Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YUM opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

