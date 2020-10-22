Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.36 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $636.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.68 million to $651.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $833.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $9,893,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,562,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 403,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

